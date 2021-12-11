DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. DeHive has a total market cap of $564,558.85 and approximately $147,118.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

