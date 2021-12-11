DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,640 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 60.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

