DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

