DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 105,093 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

