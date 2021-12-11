DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Amphenol by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 57,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,207,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.