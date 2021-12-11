DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.37 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,399 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 151,474 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

