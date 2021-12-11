DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after acquiring an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.