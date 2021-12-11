DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,809 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

CHRW opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

