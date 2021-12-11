DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $607.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

