DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 109,057 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.