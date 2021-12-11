DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,829 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.74 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.