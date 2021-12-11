DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,941 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $166.93 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

