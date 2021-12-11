DeltaChain (DELTA) One Day Volume Hits $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00438628 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011026 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $683.84 or 0.01389525 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

