Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.31 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.