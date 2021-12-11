DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $123.90 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $123.90 million and $2.92 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00009815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

