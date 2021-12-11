Dero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $518,120.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.76 or 0.00025942 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $141.02 million and $518,120.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.69 or 0.08312214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.83 or 0.00322907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.55 or 0.00930197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00405620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00279160 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,050,816 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.