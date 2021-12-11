Destination Wealth Management Acquires 5,196 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

