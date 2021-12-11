Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

