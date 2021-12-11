Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $2.05 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $23,927.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00540569 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

