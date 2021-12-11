Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Achieves $25.18 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $25.18 million and $1.65 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,190 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

