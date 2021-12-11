dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $669,298.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,527,793 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

