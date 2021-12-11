DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Critical Contrast

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 DLocal 0 6 2 0 2.25

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.01%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $56.29, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 2.19 -$30.01 million ($0.60) -10.10 DLocal $104.14 million 47.18 $28.18 million N/A N/A

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -22.33% 2.26% 1.23% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DHI Group beats DLocal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

