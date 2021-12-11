Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $23.84 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,839,000. Apple comprises 19.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

