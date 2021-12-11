Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Tops $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

