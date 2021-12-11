Dimecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $231.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00176985 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

