Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,106. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 68.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.