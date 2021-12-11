Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.43).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.25) to GBX 295 ($3.91) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.39) to GBX 367 ($4.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG stock opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.67) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.54).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.