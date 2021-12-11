disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102,353.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $102,353.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,307,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,906,717 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

