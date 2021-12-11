DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Financial Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and FIH Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14 FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus target price of $197.40, suggesting a potential upside of 781.98%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than FIH Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and FIH Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.45 $2.12 billion $1.76 12.72 FIH Mobile $8.93 billion 0.14 -$173.94 million N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIH Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats FIH Mobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

