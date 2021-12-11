Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $534.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.