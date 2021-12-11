Don-key Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $1.35 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00317205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

