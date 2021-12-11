Donut (DONUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,272.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $670,470.65 and approximately $3,272.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

