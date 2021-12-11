DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 8,541 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $24.62 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

