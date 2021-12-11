DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $309,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,957,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.