DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.83 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

