DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,381,000 after buying an additional 1,513,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $41.62 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

