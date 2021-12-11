DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

