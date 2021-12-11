DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,384 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

