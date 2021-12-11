DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 9,638 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

