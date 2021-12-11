DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Volume Hits $22,329.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $701,025.79 and $22,329.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

