DragonVein (DVC) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $107,946.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

