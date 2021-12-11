Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
