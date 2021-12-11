Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.70. The company had a trading volume of 177,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

