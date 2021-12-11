Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $354.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.39.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

