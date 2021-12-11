Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $265,132.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

