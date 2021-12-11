Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

