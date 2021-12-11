DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

