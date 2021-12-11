DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

