Dvision Network Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $330.10 million and $4.79 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,496,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

