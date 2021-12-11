DXdao (DXD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $146,789.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $703.03 or 0.01447931 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $146,789.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00392004 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010335 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.