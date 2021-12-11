DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.35. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 6,432 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

